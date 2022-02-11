FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden says his deputies and surrounding agencies stayed pretty busy throughout the first month of the year.

In a recently released report, the sheriff’s office laid out the details of each arrest that took place in January throughout the county:

On Saturday, January 1, DeKalb County Deputies say they noticed a man who appeared to be intoxicated around the Sale Barn in Kilpatrick. As deputies performed sobriety tests, they reported they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on the man. Don William McDougal, 50, of Crossville, was charged with public intoxication, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.

On the same day, DeKalb County Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop in the Kilpatrick area. They reported they found the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Nazario Lopez, 31, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI-combined influence and unlawful possession of a prohibited beverage. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.

Again, on Saturday, January 1, Fyffe Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop. The driver eventually did stop on County Road 400. During the stop, officers said they determined the driver was under the influence. They also found the driver in possession of Kratom. Paul Stewart Ely, 31, of Rainsville, was charged with DUI, attempt to elude, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.

On Monday, January 3, DeKalb County Deputies were on I-59, just past exit 224 in Fort Payne, assisting in getting the interstate open due to snow and ice. Deputies noticed a vehicle pulled onto the shoulder of the road and stopped to see if the driver needed assistance. When the window was rolled down, deputies reported there was a heavy smell of marijuana. After a search was conducted, cocaine and marijuana were located within the vehicle, deputies say. Robert Hill III, 58, of Trussville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.

On Tuesday, January 4, DeKalb County Deputies responded to a call of trespassing on County Road 221 near Collinsville. When Deputies arrived, they found Megan Elizabeth Stringer, 31, of Collinsville, at the residence. Stringer was taken into custody and transported to the DeKalb County Detention Center where they reportedly found her to be in possession of a THC concentrate. Stringer was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and one warrant for failure to appear. Narcotics Agents were called to Assist.

Also on January 4, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents conducted a traffic stop on County Road 38 near Powell. During the stop, agents reportedly found a half-ounce of methamphetamine. Jeremy Morris, 43, of Fyffe, was charged with possession with intent and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Shawn Michael Thomas, 29, of Fyffe, was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and one warrant for failure to appear. Sonya Slaton Whitten, 49, of Fyffe, was charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession with intent to distribute, second-degree promoting of prison contraband, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office says Whitten has more charges due to the fact she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, suboxone and several different controlled medications when she arrived at the DeKalb County Detention Center.

On Wednesday, January 5, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Road 141 near Cartersville, and reported to find the driver in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Scott Wayne Parsons, 51, of Ider, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.

On Thursday, January 6, officers with the Ider Police Department conducted a traffic stop on County Road 762. During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. During the stop, officers say Billy Joel Fairbairn, 38, of Pisgah, attempted to use a false name. Fairbairn was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, obstructing government operations, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and five warrants for failure to appear. Sandra Lee Jackson, 25, of Flat Rock, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree-promoting prison contraband and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called in to assist.

On Tuesday, January 11, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop near County Road 169 near the Shiloh community, when the driver sped up in an attempt to run. The driver eventually pulled in behind a residence on County Road 812, where he and two females got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The two females were caught rather quickly and taken into custody. Officers with the Ider and Sylvania Police Departments, Troopers with Alabama Lawe Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and ALEA Aviation Unit all responded to the area to search for the man. ALEA Aviation quickly found him at a residence on County Road 155. Jared Lance Haggard, 30, of Higdon, was charged with four counts of attempt to elude police, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, pistol possession by a violent felon and two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Emily Spoons, 18 of Bryant, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude police. Morgan Lee Higdon, 26, of Higdon, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude police.

On Wednesday, January 12, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 40 in Henagar and reportedly found the driver in possession of methamphetamine, suboxone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Trandon James Clinton Headrick, 22, of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled Substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.

On Thursday, January 13, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents carried out a search warrant at a residence on Chitwood Avenue in Fort Payne. During the search, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found, agents said. Carmen Mellise Brown, 44, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Again, on Thursday, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were looking for a wanted subject on KC Lane in Collinsville when they encountered Calvin Jerome Williams, 30, of Collinsville, and Sylvester Williams, 27, of Collinsville. Both men were reportedly found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Calvin Jerome Williams was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sylvester Williams was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also on Thursday, January 13, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents conducted a search warrant at a residence on County Road 125 in the Kilpatrick area, looking for a person that had outstanding warrants. During a search, methamphetamine, controlled medication and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found. Aaron G Sutherland, 21, of Albertville, and Eric Matthew Blackmon, 25, of Rainsville, were charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. Robert James Cook, 44, of Albertville, was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and one warrant for failure to appear.

On the same day, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents carried out a search warrant at a residence on County Road 58. During the search, agents reportedly found methamphetamine and marijuana. Brock Adam Stephens, 46, of Albertville, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. Brandy Gail Lankford, 37, of Geraldine, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also, on Thursday, Crossville Police Department encountered a woman and reportedly found her to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Mitzi D Lowery Tarvin, 60, of Crossville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.

On Tuesday, January 18, Mentone Police Department conducted a traffic stop on County Road 89. Officers said while they were running the person’s information, he sped off, initiating a pursuit. DeKalb County Deputies and Narcotics Agents responded to assist. Methamphetamine was reportedly found in the vehicle. Thomas Dewayne Bailey, 49, of Woodville, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, January 25, Ider Police Department conducted a traffic stop on AL Hwy 117. During the stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were reportedly found. Brandon Eugene Palmer, 42, of Henagar, and Stephen Michael White, 49, of Soddy Daisy, TN, were both charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, January 26, State Probation went to a residence on County Road 880 near High Point to conduct a home visit. They reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Rick Lee Webber, 63, of Mentone, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and two warrants for failure to appear. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.

Again on Wednesday, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 117 in Mentone. Before the vehicle pulled over, the driver was reportedly seen throwing something out the window. Methamphetamine was found where the object was thrown, deputies said. Bradley David Wright, 38, of Mentone, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.

Also on Wednesday, January 26, State Probation went to a residence on County Road 671 near Henagar to conduct a home visit. They reportedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home. Daniel David Wooten, 55, of Rainsville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.

On the same day, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents and Deputies responded to a residence near County Road 20 to follow up on an assault that had just taken place. When Agents and Deputies made contact with Dorothea Laurel Maddox, 43, of Fort Payne, theyreportedly found her to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Maddox was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, January 28, officers with the Henagar and Ider Police Departments conducted a traffic stop on Bellview Road in Henagar and reportedly found the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm. Freddy Lebron Blevins, 36, of Sylvania, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and persons forbidden to possess a pistol. Narcotics Agents were called to assist

All information given is a direct report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.