DeKalb County authorities make eleven narcotics arrests in on week

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Narcotics Unit made multiple drug-related arrests in the last week.

On April 29, the DCSO Dispatch received a call of a reckless driver on Highway 75 traveling from Geraldine to Fyffe. An officer with the Fyffe Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, Amanda Wray, 33 of Fyffe, was found to have outstanding warrants.

While being booked into the jail, Corrections Officers located 15 Suboxone Strips in Wray’s possession. She was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree.

On April 30, deputies and a Narcotics Agent made contact with a vehicle that was sitting at the Blake Community Center. A K-9 Deputy was contacted to assist. After a search of the vehicle was conducted, Marijuana, Illegal Prescription Pills, and Drug Paraphernalia was located. Ladonna Stonebraker, 40 of Gadsden, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Also on April 30, Deputies and Narcotics Agents went to a residence on County Road 505 to serve an arrest warrant. While at the residence, a subject attempted to flee. Christopher Roden, 32 of Fort Payne, was apprehended. After a search of the residence, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the home.

Roden was booked on charges of Failure to Appear, Escape 3rd Degree, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Later that night, Narcotics Agents went to an address on County Road 318 in Dawson to serve felony warrants. When agents approached the residence, the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended in the yard. After a search, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and illicit prescription pills were located within the residence.

Kyle Ayers, 32 of Dawson, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, in addition to two outstanding felony warrants.

On May 1, Narcotics Agents conducted a search warrant on County Road 44 near Dawson. During the search, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found at the residence. Jason Rogers, 34 of Dawson, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Later on Friday, May 1 a deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle on Highway 75 near Geraldine. The vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed and turned on County Road 34. The vehicle would then turn on County Road 104 and eventually stop behind a residence. After a foot pursuit, the male driver of the motorcycle was apprehended. Narcotics were also found during the incident.

Austin Morgan, 23 of Albertville, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Attempt to Elude, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On May 2, a deputy noticed a vehicle driving with no tag on Highway 68 near Crossville. After a search of the vehicle, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. Garett Matchen, 24 of Fort Payne, and Wesley Guffey, 23 of Gaylesville, were both charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On May 3, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road 85 near Fort Payne. During the stop, methamphetamine, syringes, and a handgun were located within the vehicle. One occupant of the vehicle, Dana Tidwell, 47 of Fort Payne, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The driver, Jonathan Walker, 42 of Henagar, due to being a convicted felon, was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

On May 4, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road 739 near Ider. During the stop, it was discovered that the driver had an outstanding warrant. After taking the suspect into custody, a search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, illegal prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Patrick Ridge, 21 of Henagar, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, “This is another great job by our Narcotics Agents and Deputies. Even during the current situation, we will continue to enforce our laws and protect our county. As restrictions continue to ease during the Coronavirus outbreak, we will be making more and more of these arrests.”