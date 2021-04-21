DeKalb County annual community-wide clean-up effort continues

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Commission is kicking off week two of its annual community-wide cleanup effort.

It gives rural residents the chance to dump large items like furniture, appliance or construction materials since they do not fit in the regular street trash receptacles.

Several dumpsters have been set aside at the Republic Services Sand Valley Landfill in Collinsville for people to use free of charge.

Hazardous waste cannot be disposed of on the site, though.

“The area that we live in is known for our tourist attractions, Lookout Mountain, Little River Canyon, High Falls, and we want to keep this as clean as we can. It’s needful to do that,” explained Harcrow.

He told News 19 this is just one of the ways they are trying to combat littering.

They have also put up cameras in the trouble areas where people have been littering to hopefully catch those who do it.

County Commission President Ricky Harcrow told News 19 they used to put the dumpsters in various areas across the county, but trash ended up all around the dumpster and not in it.

Harcrow told News 19 the inmates of DeKalb County jail do a good job cleaning up litter, but they have a large area to cover, so this helps keep the community clean.

The dumpsters will be there from Wednesday, April 21 through Saturday, April 24 and then again April 28 through May 1.