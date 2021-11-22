DeKalb County Activities Building closes to public due to COVID-19 spread

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The DeKalb County Activities Building is closed to the public for the rest of the week for “multiple cases of COVID-19 illnesses.”

According to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the building, which hosts meetings of the DeKalb County Commission and other countywide government offices, is closed to the public through the remainder of the week.

News 19 reached out to DeKalb County EMA for more information.

According to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, DeKalb County is labeled under the “high risk” category for COVID-19 spread.

The county has a 10.3% positivity rate in tests, compared to 4.1% for the state as a whole.

DeKalb County has recorded just over 12,000 cases of the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. 269 people from DeKalb County have died due to COVID-19.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers in Alabama, click here.