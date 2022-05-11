FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Fiddlers Convention will return for the 110th year next month.

The convention, featuring some of the most talented fiddlers in the area, will be held on June 4. On-site registration for the event begins at 10 a.m. at the historic Fort Payne Opera House.

The event is hosted by Landmarks of DeKalb County. According to a press announcement, spectators used to gather in the DeKalb County Courthouse on the first night of the Circuit Court’s fall session for the musical event.

For this year’s revival, the convention returns to the city’s 133-year-old opera house. The convention will feature 12 different categories, and over $5,600 in prizes. Registration for a single category costs $10 and $5 for any additional categories.

Tickets to the convention cost $10, but children under 10 get free entry. For more information, call 256-845-6888.