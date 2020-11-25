December 2019 mobile home fire ruled accidental

FLAT ROCK, Ala. – A fire that killed five people, including three young kids, late last year has been ruled accidental.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said a joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started in a wood-burning stove in the living room.

Three different fire departments were called to the mobile home, which burned down on Dec. 19, 2019.

Kayla Michelle Jackson, 26, and her children, Kaylon Blue Stotts, 4; Jaycee Jade Stotts, 3; Harley June Stotts, 18 months; and Cody Alexander Dove, 27, were killed in the fire.

Kayla’s father Luke told News 19 the family had a habit of starting a fire in a makeshift heater to stay warm, but it was unusual for them to fall asleep and let the fire get out of control.