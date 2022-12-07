COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found unresponsive in Collinsville.

According to a social media post from the Collinsville Police Department (CPD), officers responded to a call on Watts Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6.

Police claim the woman was pronounced dead by medics on the scene.

Collinsville Police did not identify the victim, but Chief Andy Brown asked everyone to “keep the family and friends of the victim in your thoughts and prayers.”

No other information is expected to be released during the ongoing investigation.