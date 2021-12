SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – A male body was found in a field in Scottsboro Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Erik Dohring with Scottsboro Police said a male body was found around 12:40 p.m. in a field at the 1500 block of Highway 79.

According to Dohring, the body was sent to the forensics lab in Huntsville for an autopsy.

Scottsboro Police continue to investigate as they wait for the autopsy results.