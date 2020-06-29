Deadly wreck in Jackson County blocks Highway 72

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A wreck involving a car and two semi-trucks blocked traffic on Highway 72 near County Road 69 Monday afternoon. The Jackson County EMA says one person died in the wreck.
The wreck happened before 3:00 Monday afternoon.
