FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are working a deadly wreck on Gault Avenue in Fort Payne which caused traffic at the North Y on the northbound side to shut down.

A majority of the North Y on the northbound side is shut down, and officials ask that people avoid this area for the next couple hours as they work to get things cleared.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and FPPD said it will provide updates as they get them.