Deadline extended to apply for Jackson County small business grants

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Commission extended the deadline to apply for a small business grant.

Small businesses now have until Monday, September 6 to get their applications in.

The Jackson County Commission received $200,000 in grant funding to support the county’s small businesses, community members, and public services.

If you own a small business in Jackson County with under 30 employees and want to apply, visit the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce website here.

Applicants must have a valid Alabama State Business License and, if applicable, valid business licenses in each city the business operates in. Small business owners may receive up to $15,000 if selected. There is no set amount of businesses that can be awarded.

If the small business has received federal assistance throughout the pandemic, they can still receive this funding, but they can not use it for the same purpose.

If you have any questions about your application, reach out to the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce by calling (256)-259-5500 or visit them on their website.