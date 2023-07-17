FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office (DCSO) have arrested a Henagar woman who they say was found with a pound of meth.

Hollie Jamaica Hall has been charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons – AFI or POAFA altering firearm identification or possession of altered firearm.

On July 13, narcotics units with both DCSO and the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office searched a property on County Road 322 in Henagar. After an investigation, agents say they found Hall with a pound of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, several weapons and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Courtesy: DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office

Hall was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail where she is being held on a $28,000 bond.