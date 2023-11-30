DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office took nine people into custody after shutting down, what authorities are calling, a “one-stop fentanyl shop.”

According to Sheriff Nick Welden, agents with several departments and agencies served a warrant for a home on AL 75 in Sylvania. Upon investigation, nine adults were taken into custody. A juvenile was also located on the property.

One of the adults was unresponsive. Authorities administered four doses of Narcan and they were taken to the DeKalb Regional Medical Center to be treated for an overdose, DCSO said.

Upon investigation, a ‘trafficking’ amount of fentanyl was found, according to the sheriff’s release. Also found were methamphetamines, marijuana, controlled prescription medicines, drug paraphernalia, two pistols and an ‘undisclosed amount’ of money.

Of the nine adults, six were arrested and charged as follows:

Caiden Bryan Gore, 21, of Fyffe, was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of exposing a child, resisting arrest, loitering, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance.

Jesse James Outlaw, 22, of Sylvania, was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of exposing a child, resisting arrest, loitering, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance.

Richard Madison-Noel Hudson, 25, of Fort Payne, was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of exposing a child, resisting arrest, loitering, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance.

Amber Dawn Cleveland, 32, of Sylvania, was charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child, trafficking in any illegal drug, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance.

Jesse Maurice Munguia, 19, of Rainsville, was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering, two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance and chemical endangerment of exposing a child.

Mauricio Michael Munguia, 18, of Rainsville, was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering, two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance and chemical endangerment of exposing a child.

Welden said that warrants will be obtained for the adult taken to DeKalb Regional.