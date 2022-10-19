MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Jury selection moved into its third day in the triple homicide trial against Jimmy O’Neal Spencer.

Spencer, 57, is charged in the deaths of Marie Martin, her great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018. He faces seven counts of capital murder in the case and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

A jury of 14 people was selected on Wednesday, predominantly men, according to Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson. The judge read them the jury instructions and sent them home. Opening statements are expected to begin on Thursday.

Potential jurors were narrowed down to 75 after the initial part of the selection on Monday. All then filled out a nine-page questionnaire and were questioned in groups on Tuesday.

The prosecution and defense asked jurors a series of basic and tough questions on Tuesday, ranging from how they felt about the death penalty, to if they would volunteer to execute someone on the death penalty.

A Marshall County judge ruled that Spencer was eligible for the death penalty after a hearing on the issue of Spencer’s mental state. The defense argued that Spencer did not have an IQ of 70, which is the standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court to be sentenced to death.

A psychologist testified in the hearing that Spencer’s IQ was 56, but the prosecution argued against that result. The prosecution claimed Spencer had been given an IQ test in prison in 1984 and scored a 73.

The trial will resume on Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Marshall County Courthouse. News 19 will provide live updates from the courtroom on WHNT.com.