MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Jury selection is expected to continue Tuesday in the murder trial against Jimmy O’Neal Spencer after the pool of potential jurors was narrowed down to 75 people on Monday.

All of those people filled out questionnaires before leaving the courthouse yesterday and will be questioned in groups over the next two days.

The now 57-year-old was charged in the deaths of Marie Martin, her great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018. He faces seven counts of capital murder in the case, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

On Monday, Marshall County Judge Tim Riley ruled Monday that Spencer could face the death penalty after a hearing looking at the issue, though the defense argued he did not meet a US Supreme Court set standard saying a person must have an IQ of 70 to be sentenced to death.

A psychologist testified during the hearing that testing found that Spencer’s IQ was 56, but prosecutors pushed back against that. The prosecution in the case argued that the standard also required evidence showing a defendant has poor adaptive functioning, meaning they have difficulty functioning in society.

The prosecution also said the defense must also provide evidence the issues began before Spencer was 18.

(Alabama Dept. of Corrections)

The defense’s psychologist said Spencer had to repeat grades in school and left school in the eighth grade but did not provide records to back that up.

The prosecution said Spencer had previously been given a prison IQ test in 1984 and scored a 73.

Ultimately the judge ruled the defense did not meet its burden of proof.

Spencer was on parole while serving a life sentence at the time of the crimes for second-degree burglary and first-degree escape.

Just months before the murders, Spencer was released from prison and sent to a halfway house in Birmingham where he stayed for three weeks instead of the six months he was supposed to be there. He then made his way to Guntersville where he had several run-ins with the law before the triple homicide.

Tuesday’s focus will be on finalizing jury selections in the trial in time for opening statements on Wednesday at the Marshall County Courthouse.