MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) – Concerned parents reached out to News 19 about a potential threat made towards a Marshall County high school.

Parents of students at DAR High School in Grant reached out to News 19 after their children and students at the high school told them of a shooting threat that a student had made.

School officials and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office both posted on Facebook Tuesday about the incident saying, “School administrators have been made aware of an alleged statement made by three students regarding a possible school threat at DAR High School tomorrow, Wednesday, February 23, 2022.”

DAR High School

The posts continued, “Law enforcement officers have been contacted and have taken appropriate action to remove this particular threat from campus.”

News 19 has reached out to Marshall County authorities for more information on the situation.