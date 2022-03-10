DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A DeKalb County man was convicted of multiple charges on Monday in what the local district attorney’s office is calling the county’s first human trafficking case.

According to District Attorney Mike O’Dell, Rex Tidmore, 64, of Geraldine, was convicted on Monday, March 7 for the following charges:

Conspiracy to commit human trafficking

First degree sodomy

20 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting a minor

Trafficking in cannabis

First degree unlawful manufacturing of controlled substance

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

O’Dell said the charges stem from 2017 when a confidential informant told the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office they believed Tidmore was planning to buy or kidnap a young girl to keep locked in his home for sexual purposes. After an investigation, it was found that Tidmore had sexually abused a girl under 12. Officials also found a large amount of marijuana in Tidmore’s basement, along with obscene pictures of a “minor child engaging in sexual conduct.”

Tidmore’s sentencing hearing is set for April 21. Jail records show that Tidmore’s bond is set at $279,500.