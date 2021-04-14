Crowds show up for Food City grand opening in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A huge crowd showed up to the grand opening of the newest grocery store in Albertville Wednesday.

Some Food City employees told News 19 some people were even early to the doors before they opened to see what products it has to offer.

The store in Albertville is the first Food City in Alabama.

It has a hot bar, Starbucks, and works with local farmers to provide fresh produce.

While there are a few other grocery stores in the area, residents told News 19 they think the new store was needed.

“We have some but it’ll be more convenient for some people to be here and there’s bigger choices and things,” said Albertville resident Barbara Bobo.

“Walmart has a hot bar but this has a better selection than Walmart does. You have a lot more of the produce than you do in some of the other stores,” added Kilpatrick resident Gregory Godfrey.

Masks are required inside and there are signs encouraging social distancing in the store.