Crossville restaurant feeds hungry children while schools close amidst COVID-19 pandemic

CROSSVILLE, Ala. - The Bull Pen Restaurant in Crossville is helping feed children who will not be getting food at school now that they are all closing amidst COVID-19 concerns. The restaurant is offering the kids free breakfast consisting of one pancake and a drink.

The owner, Lori Collins, is also offering a grilled cheese sandwich, fries and drink for lunch to fill the gap. Collins told WHNT News 19 that Crossville is a 5A school with many underprivileged students.

"You can’t focus, you can’t function if you’re hungry and that’s a bad feeling. That's a bad feeling to wake up or go to bed hungry and know there’s nothing there for you. Honestly, some of these kids they don’t have food unless they’re at school. Their best meal comes from school. They may have something at home, but it’s probably not much,” explained Collins.

The restaurant is also accepting donations to pay for fresh fruit for the kids, as well as, nonperishable food items to give to those in need during the closures.