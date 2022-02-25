DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Crossville man was killed in a wreck near Albertville on Thursday night.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say 28-year-old Brandon Keith Davis was killed when his 2003 Infinity G35 left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Police said Davis was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the crash happened around 7:55 p.m. Thursday night on DeKalb County 3 near 569, around eight miles east of Albertville.