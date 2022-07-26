DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 56-year-old Crossville man is facing several counts of possession of child pornography, court records show.

Jerry Dwain Freeman was arrested around 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. He was charged with 15 counts of possession of child porn.

Jerry Dwain Freeman

(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

A warrant for Freeman’s arrest was issued on June 3, according to online court documents.

Following his arrest, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office took Freeman to the DeKalb County Jail.

He was given a $5,000 bond on each charge, totaling $75,000.

News 19 has reached out to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for more details on the investigation and will update the story when more information becomes available.