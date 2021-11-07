Crossville man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Crossville man on Saturday evening in Marshall County.

Ellis James Oliver, 65, of Crossville, was fatally injured when the 2005 Dodge Ram he was driving struck a 2006 Ford Escape driven by Carol Eden Vanhanxleden, 67, of Section.

Oliver was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash happened on Alabama 75 near Gray Road, approximately two miles north of Albertville.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are conducting the investigation.