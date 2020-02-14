Crossville man charged with sexual abuse of a child

CROSSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities say a presentation about sexual abuse prevention at a DeKalb County school ended up landing a Crossville man behind bars.

Russell Banks, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they began investigating Banks after a student at an area school reported inappropriate touching by Banks. The student’s report came after students had attended a sexual abuse prevention presentation by Family Services of North Alabama, according to the sheriff’s office.

“If it wasn’t for educating our young people, some might not realize that this behavior is not OK,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a press release. “This gives us the opportunity to stop it before it turns in to something worse.”

Banks was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on $20,000 bond.