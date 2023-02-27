CROSSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Crossville High School teacher and coach has been arrested and charged with having sexual contact with a student, according to DeKalb County Jail Records.

Records show that Crossville High School teacher and Boy’s Soccer Coach Issac Dismuke was arrested and booked into jail at 1:49 p.m. on Monday. Dismukes is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in sexual activity with a student and two counts of second-degree rape.

The 28-year-old has taught at Crossville since 2021. News 19 has reached out to Crossville High School to ask if Dismuke remains employed at the school, among other questions, but has yet to receive a reply to that request.

Dismuke is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a $30,000 bond.