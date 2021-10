FACKLER, Ala. (WHNT) — A person is recovering after they were injured in Tumbling Rock Cave over the weekend.

The Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad said the rescue took around seven hours.

They said they received a call on Saturday to assist with an injured person about a mile back into the cave.

The Huntsville Cave Unit, Hamilton County Rescue Squad, Highland Ambulance, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Hollywood Fire Department also assisted in the rescue.