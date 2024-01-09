GUNTERSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Guntersville Fire and Rescue (GFR) says crews worked for hours Monday to fight a fire at a condo as a rainstorm moved through the area.

Guntersville Fire Chief Brian Walls said around 8:04 p.m. on Monday, units responded to 58 Riverbend Circle to a report of a utility pole arcing. He said that while crews were still on route to the incident, dispatch upgraded the call to a reported structure fire as a result of downed power lines arcing.

Crews arrived and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof and attic area of a four-condo unit, according to the chief.

Walls says GFR and Waterfront, Grant and Swearengin Volunteer Fire Departments worked for two hours to get the fire under control. The work involved 2 ladder trucks and around 30 firefighters.

The chief said once the fire was under control, getting to the remaining hotspots was difficult due to a collapse in the roof and heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Walls said the fire is still under investigation at this time, but as of 7:40 a.m. crews were still on the scene monitoring hot spots.