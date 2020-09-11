Crew from Marshall Dekalb Electric Cooperative returns from work in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- Many in southwest Louisiana are still without power in the wake of hurricane Laura which hit the coast two weeks ago. The Marshall DeKalb Electric Cooperative has a crew that just got back from lending aide.

Eight men loaded up their trucks in Marshall County on August 29th and headed to southwest Louisiana to help restore power to those in need in Beauregard Parish.

“The first thing we noticed was the damage. Trees down everywhere. No red-lights in town,” says Lee Walls with Marshall DeKalb Electric Cooperative.

Walls says it’s common for electric cooperatives to lend a hand when a disaster hits.

“I went to Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina. I went to Florida during Hurricane Michael and this storm was just as bad as those two.” says Walls.

Walls says their eight man crew went to an area near the Texas-Louisiana state line with two bucket trucks, two pick-up trucks, a line truck and a dump truck.

“The people had nothing, we were told before we left that they didn’t have alot of running water and nobody had power,” says Walls.

It was Cason Honea’s first trip to help people who’ve lost everything.

“There’s not many jobs where you can get to go travel somewhere and use your skills to go help other people out in different states so I’m glad that we could go,” says Honea.

Lee says it’s a rewarding feeling for everyone when the power is turned back on.

“All of us have children and seeing the kids excitement when the lights come back on….That’s one thing that you never really do get tired of,” says Walls.

Marshall DeKalb Electric Cooperative has a second crew on the ground in Louisiana, who will be coming back next week.