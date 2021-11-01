Creative Spirit Market returns to DeSoto State Park on Nov. 13, 14

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The annual Creative Spirit Market will return to DeKalb County next weekend with live music and plenty of local art.

According to a newsletter from the Little River Arts Council (LRAC), the market returns on November 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the picnic area of DeSoto State Park. The event supports local and regional artists.

The market will feature local artists demonstrating their techniques and offers the opportunity for patrons to make their art at hands-on stations throughout the area.

It isn’t too late to become a vendor at this year’s market. The deadline is November 10 and costs $20 for the weekend, though the fee is waived for members of the Little River Arts Council. For more details and an application, visit the LRAC website here.