DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A car accident has shut down a highway in DeKalb County for what authorities are calling an “undetermined” amount of time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that a single-vehicle wreck happened around 1 a.m. Thursday morning on Alabama 68 near DeKalb County 57.

ALEA says those highways are currently blocked and will be for an unknown amount of time while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division say they will provide updates as the situation progresses, but drivers are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes.

ALEA officials said they are unable to comment on the condition of those that were in the vehicle at this time.