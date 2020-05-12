COVID-19 creates setbacks at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – While many businesses have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, construction at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater has not stopped but officials said there have been some setbacks.

General manager Patrick O’Brien told WHNT News 19 that some of the sub-contractors putting together the outdoor bleachers and general labor were held back from traveling to Alabama to start work. Some workers had also been exposed prior to starting work here and needed to be quarantined beforehand.

O’Brien postponed all of the baseball, softball, and t-ball leagues until June 1.

Membership sales have also been softer than expected due to the novel coronavirus. But O’Brien said they are taking things day by day and finishing up construction as quickly as possible.

“We’re in close contact with our corporate office and sister facilities to develop a preparedness plan and as the covid-19 information changes, we adapt that preparedness plan, so that when we do get the green light to open, we will be ready, we will be prepared,” said O’Brien.

One big feature of the park are the aquatics centers. Those are in phase two of construction and opening.

O’Brien told WHNT News 19 that depending on safety guidelines, he hopes they can open sometime in late July or early August.