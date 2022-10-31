FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — DeKalb County residents will have the chance to get free screenings and information at a community health fair this Saturday.

The event is hosted by Cover Alabama, an alliance of “over 100 community partners, consumer groups, businesses, health care providers, and faith groups.” According to their website, the group aims to provide quality, affordable health coverage to residents.

At the health fair, residents will be able to get free screenings for blood pressure and behavioral health, flu shots, and even attend a panel that includes health care experts.

The event is on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at VFW Post Hall located at 1904 Williams Avenue NE, Fort Payne, Ala. 335967.

For more information, contact info@coveralabama.org.