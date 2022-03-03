LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Community Action Partnership of North Alabama is joining with Athens City Schools, Limestone County schools, and Alabama Class Pre-K to offer not only registration help, but have specialists on-site to perform health and development screenings too.

Those with CAPNA say this is beneficial to any family with a three or four-year-old in the Athens-Limestone area, but it can be especially helpful for parents who may not have regular access to resources like vision screenings, disability tests and more.

They say they decided to start this so all parents know exactly what their child’s needs are before they start their education journeys and find the perfect program that can meet those needs, so when it does come time to begin kindergarten, all kids start on an even playing field.

“This is something that we’ve been wanting to do and talking to certain superintendents for a long time,” CAPNA Director of Children’s Services Kim Dodd said. “It’s for children with special needs, its for typically developing, it’s for OSR Pre-K classrooms.”

Dodd says they will be ready and waiting to help local parents this Thursday.

“We’ll have laptops set up. Parents can come in and register. It’s really a one-stop shop for the parents. It’s all preschool programs in that county between HeadStart, Athens and Limestone,” CAPNA Community Laison Karen Jared added.

The event is Thursday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Revival Building on the Athens square at 303 Washington Street.

Here is what they say parents should bring with them to ensure they can complete registration and screenings:

Proof of residence (utility bill, lease, etc.)

Birth certificate & insurance card

Immunization record

Proof of household income (2021 W2, pay stub)

If a parent does not have insurance, they are still entitled to the health, vision and disability screenings.