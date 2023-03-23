ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — World-renowned band Counting Crows has officially announced their 2023 Banshee Season Tour, which is slated to make a pit stop in Albertville!

Special guest, cult-favorite rock band, and long-time friend of Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional, will join the rock band on the 56-date mega tour, which kicks off on June 13, with general ticket sales already in full swing.

On Saturday, August 12, the tour is scheduled to perform from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater in Albertville, located at 700 SMPA Blvd.

The tour will kick off June 13 in Omaha, Nebraska, at the Steelhouse Omaha, with stops in major cities across the country, including Boston, Nashville, New Orleans and Los Angeles, before its last hoorah at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on September 25.

Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz said: “One of the best things about a life in rock and

roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music. It’s even better when you can do it with

one of your best friends and watch them play every night too. Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for

me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and

he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun

but hands down, this is going to be the best summer ever.”

Forming in 1991, Counting Crows has performed in front of sold-out crowds across the globe, most recently on the Butter Miracle Tour.

Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba said, “[We] could not be more excited to be playing all across America with our heroes and friends Counting Crows. Dreams really can come true!”

Friends and long-time collaborators Adam Duritz and Chris Carrabba first met in 2003 at the

17th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert in San Francisco with Neil Young. Since then, the

two have remained close, working together on and off the stage.

You can purchase tickets for the Sand Moutain Amphitheater event here, and stay up-to-date with all of the latest Banshee Season Tour information and changes here.