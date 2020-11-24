Corrections officers arrested, one fired, one suspended after “incident” at DeKalb County Jail

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Two corrections officers were placed under investigation and arrested after an incident at the DeKalb County Jail.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said they began investigating the incident, but did not specify what action began the investigation. The sheriff said both men are facing harassment charges, one officer was fired and a second was suspended.

Sheriff Welden said the District Attorney’s Office was called to review the incident. An outside magistrate also reviewed the case.

Harassment charges were filed against Wrett Tyson and Michael Gibson. Sheriff Welden confirmed both men were booked into the DeKalb County Jail and released on bond.

“It’s unfortunate that something like this happens,” said Sheriff Nick Welden in a statement. “One of the hardest things to do as Sheriff is to terminate your people and/or arrest them. I mean that when I say they are MY people. They are family and always will be, but you have to do what is RIGHT. I’ve said since day one that I WILL DO WHAT IS RIGHT, and I expect everyone else at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to do the same. I took an OATH to uphold the law and to protect our citizens the best I could. It’s not always easy or the most popular decision but you can assure it’s what is RIGHT! God Bless!” Concluded Sheriff Welden.