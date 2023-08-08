ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning at Jack’s in Albertville.
According to a post on the coroner’s office’s Facebook page, they were dispatched to the Albertville Jack’s in reference to a crash at approximately 9:40 am on Tuesday.
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office said Dicksie Gay Taft Freeman of Albertville died in the crash.
Additional info will be released by the Albertville Police Department, the coroner’s office said.