The Marshall County Coroner confirmed the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene near the 1800-block of Highway 431.

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning at Jack’s in Albertville.

According to a post on the coroner’s office’s Facebook page, they were dispatched to the Albertville Jack’s in reference to a crash at approximately 9:40 am on Tuesday.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office said Dicksie Gay Taft Freeman of Albertville died in the crash.

Additional info will be released by the Albertville Police Department, the coroner’s office said.