GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Coroner says police are investigating after a woman was ‘found dead in a ditch’ Monday.

Coroner Cody Nugent said his officer was dispatched around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 to J.W. Darnell Road in Guntersville in reference to a deceased woman in a ditch.

The coroner said the woman, identified as Faleisha Thompson, 42, of Athens, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nugent said the case is being investigated as a homicide by the Guntersville Police Department (GPD) and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science. He said the GPD will release more informaiton as it becomes available.

The coroner said the Marshall County EMA also assisted on the scene.