ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was killed in a crash Friday morning on US Highway 431 in Albertville.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office said at about 9:07 a.m. Friday, the coroner responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 9400 block of US Highway 431 in Albertville. A male driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The Albertville Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash and the Albertville Fire Department assisted in the response.

The coroner’s office said more information will be announced as it becomes available.