MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was killed in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Marshall County on Tuesday.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirmed Charles Michael Tinsley, 62, of Horton, was killed in the crash.

Tinsley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hwy 75 and Concord Road.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the crash.