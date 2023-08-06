DEKALB COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency (DCEMA) says that local agencies have set up cooling stations in response to power outages in the county.

DCEMA said cooling stations have been established at the Hammondville Fire Department and the De Soto Rescue due to a widespread power outage reported by Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative (SMEC) early Sunday.

While storms moved through the area Sunday afternoon, DCEMA said that the power outage is caused by a Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) powerline failure. The powerline supplies power for the electric cooperative in this area.

SMEC said due to the delay caused by Sunday’s storms the TVA expects to have power restored by 8 p.m.