BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — A convicted sex offender charged with murder in connection to a fatal 2020 stabbing in Boaz was released on probation Monday, according to court records.

December 13, 2022, was supposed to be the first day of 53-year-old Brandon Richard Davis’ jury trial.

Instead, he was released from custody after court records say he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. According to his plea deal, Davis will now only serve three years of probation.

The Boaz Police Department (BPD) found 33-year-old Coy Austin Tidwell stabbed to death in a home on April 9, 2020, after officers responded to a 911 call.

Tidwell and Davis were acquaintances through an “adult female” they both knew, according to the police department.

Davis on the night of his arrest in 2020 (Boaz Police Dept.)

Davis was arrested after authorities said he gave investigators a full confession. He was charged with murder and was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

In 1997, Davis was convicted of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl.

The plea deal also stated Davis agreed to a 15-year split sentence, with eight months to be served in jail followed by the probationary period. However, he was granted credit for time served, allowing him to be released immediately.

If Davis doesn’t violate his probation, he will not have to serve the remainder of his 15-year sentence, according to court documents.