MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The community’s help has led to the arrest of three men connected to the theft of a utility trailer in February.

Ricky Wayne Anderton of Grant, Carl Geckles of Guntersville and Jerry Plott of Albertville were all charged with first-degree theft of property.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said they received numerous tips from the public after they released security camera pictures that showed three men taking a $5,200 utility trailer from Paradise Self Storage in Guntersville.

Ricky Wayne Anderton

Jerry Plott

Carl Geckles

Anderton was taken to the Marshall County Jail. Geckles and Plott are both in the Jackson County Jail on unrelated theft and drug charges.

Each man’s bond will be set at $5,000. Geckles and Plott will at some point be transferred to Marshall County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office officials.