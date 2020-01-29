Community of Jackson County Park bands together after dock fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. -- Work continued Tuesday to recover boats at Jackson County Park, where a boat dock fire killed 8 people and destroyed dozens of boats, but there is also work being done to help survivors and first responders recover from what they saw.

"I will miss every one of them I knew... and we will survive but it's going to be a long time," said Julie Jackson, a Jackson County Park resident. She said the park is small but everyone living in the area is family.

This family of Jackson County Park and surrounding areas are coming together in the midst of this tragedy to support each other and starting healing.

KC's Bar-B-Q co-owner, Jennifer Sanders said many people are offering to help. "We've gotten calls from individuals throughout the community, we've gotten calls from other businesses in the area that are wanting to donate their services, their time, volunteers to come serve folks," said Sanders. "We have just been really impressed with the community."

The North Alabama chapter of the Red Cross began assisting on Monday. Khris Anderson, the executive director, says because first responders arrived at the scene so early Monday morning, the Red Cross began helping by feeding and taking care of them. Now, the Red Cross says they are working with 20 to 25 families right now, and they won't be leaving anytime soon.

"We are not just here today and tomorrow and then we'll be gone Friday," said Anderson. "We are going to work with these clients throughout their road to recovery and so that's going to be different for each family member and so it could be a couple weeks or next week they find out that they need that mental health counseling and we are going to be here to help them."

The Red Cross is offering mental health counseling for families affected and with the first responders.

Residents on "Dock A" say they are already taking precautions to avoid this happening again. "On our dock, we're going to take preparations to make sure that this does not happen. We don't lose any more lives over a fire," says Jackson. She added that the first thing the county commission needs to look into is getting a rescue boat docked in the area.

First National Bank has set up a fund called "Jackson County Park Disaster Relief Fund" to collect funds for the recovery.

34.672307 -86.034146