Community members speak after Mueller Plant shooting

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – It’s been three days since the shooting that took place at the Mueller Plant in Albertville, leaving two victims dead and two in the hospital. The gunman, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

First responders say the community has rallied around those impacted by the shooting, and now officials are trying to figure out why it happened.

Investigators with the Albertville police department are in the middle of interviewing friends, family and co-workers of the gunman, identified as Andreas Deon Horton, who went by Andy to people who knew him.

Deputy chief JT Cartee says it’s hard to put a timeline on how long the investigation will last. He added that last he heard, the two hospitalized victims were still in critical condition, being treated at a hospital in Chattanooga.

“Young people, young people who didn’t deserve this,” he said. “We will continue our investigation, we’re seeking the answers as to ‘why.'”

Both the Police and the Fire Departments say the support from the community as well as fellow first responders in and around Marshall County has been a blessing during this hard time for the community.

“We’re our own department but at the end of the day, we’re all in it together and doing the same job and they may not have experienced that but something similar where they could potentially offer some help if needed,” Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Richard Soper said.

Some members of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, located about a mile away from the plant, are first responders, some being the first on the scene of the shooting. The church’s senior pastor has offered up their time to pray with anyone in the Mueller family if they need help coping with the trauma that accompanies the incident.

The pastor says he’s spoken with parishioners who are employees at Mueller, and they say this incident was a complete shock to those who knew the accused gunman.

“Our heart goes out not only to the victims but also to the shooter’s family because they’re at a loss right now because their loved one, that I’ve heard nothing but good things about the guy who did the shooting — the two young men who worked there from our church, they thought he would be the last person that would have done something like this,” Pastor David Martin said.