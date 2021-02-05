Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama receives millions to help low-income families with utility bills

NORTHEAST ALABAMA – The Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama, or CAANEAL, is continuing to help those with low-income keep their homes comfortable during the cold winter months even as COVID-19 impacts them more than ever.

CAANEAL is receiving $4.1 million for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

LIHEAP funding was a bit delayed as it usually begins in November or December.

But CAANEAL was able to start helping families during the delay thanks to an extra $1.3 million in extra funding from a new Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs CARES grant.

It will benefit clients who are at or below 150% of the poverty guidelines, which is around $1,500 per month for a single household.

“If you have additional household expenses that you can prove, loss of job, or reduction in wages, if someone in your household has contracted the virus then you qualify. This grant allows us to award clients up to $1,000 for their electric or their gas or we can even split the awards between the two. If they can prove they have had any of these since March 13, 2020 when the Governor declared the state emergency then we can assist them with the $1,000,” said CAANEAL program director Taylor Yancey.

“It’s just been very sad because they’re sinking and then it’s not getting any better and when we are allowed to put toward the higher numbers toward the debt they have gotten into at this point, most of them are back to the same point 30 or 60 days after it.”

Yancey said despite the delay in some funding, they have partnered with several electric and gas companies to credit the customer with enough to keep their utilities on.

Sand Mountain Electric went as far as partnering with the TVA to donate a total of $40,000 to CAANEAL to use as they see fit to best help clients.

For more information on guidelines, click here, or download the new LITTLite mobile app that clients can submit their applications on.