Collinsville Public Library creates new children’s department

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - Dekalb County children now have a special place just for them to read. The Collinsville Public Library is creating a one-of-a-kind children's department.

Employees spent part of Friday afternoon putting some of the finishing touches to the area before a local artist comes in and puts some paint on the walls. They wanted the new children's department to reflect the history of the building.

Before becoming a library, it was a post office, a theater, and a train depot. But now, employees hope it's where children will come to cozy up with a good book.

“If you can read, you can go anywhere, you can travel the world in a book and unfortunately in some communities like ours, there`s a high poverty rate and we want to be a part of helping children be all they can be and to enjoy to read but what that can bring them in the future,” said Collinsville Public Library director Jennifer Wilkins.

The $7,000 project is made possible through donations, local builders, and some proceeds from the "Hallin’ up the gap 5K", which is the library's biggest fundraiser.

The 2020 race is coming up on March 14, 2020.