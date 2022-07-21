COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After nearly 40 years of law enforcement service, Collinsville Police Chief Rex Leath is retiring.

According to a Facebook post from the Collinsville Police Department, Leath has served continuously in law enforcement for 39 years and 10 months.

“For the past 39 years, I’ve known what I was going to wear to work every single workday, but pretty soon, I’ll have to figure out a civilian wardrobe,” Leath wrote. “Next to being a husband, father, and grandfather, being a police officer has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Leath started his career with the Boaz and Guntersville police departments before moving on to Collinsville.

“To have risen to the rank of Chief of Police, only increased my awe of the men and women in this profession and my appreciation for the people who call Collinsville, Alabama home,” Leath continued.

Leath said he never thought he would see the things he saw in his career, including a riot, civil unrest, and a worldwide pandemic.

“When one door opens, another door opens,” Leath said. “Retirement is not the end of the road. It is the beginning of the open highway.”

Leath’s final day as an officer will be July 31, 2022. He will be succeeded by Andy Brown as the interim Chief of Police in the town, according to the Collinsville Police Department.

