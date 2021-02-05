Collinsville pastor starts bathroom renovation fundraiser for son with Cerebral Palsy

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. – A DeKalb County pastor is in need.

Annette Hughes told News 19 that her 28-year-old son Travis has lived with Cerebral Palsy with Dystonia factors his whole life.

“He never complains. He doesn’t ask for anything,” explained Hughes.

Hughes said he has recently grown out of the shower in their home.

As Travis’s parents get older, his mother said it’s gotten harder to take care of him, especially at shower time.

“We have to pick up the shower chair and put it in the tub. It just makes him stiff and you can’t really reach on the other side of him, you have to bend over him and it’s really awkward,” said Hughes.

She told News 19 they are blessed to have been able to live in the Big Valley Church of God’s parsonage for the last four years.

Hughes added that they are also grateful the church is letting them make adjustments for Travis.

Medicaid does not pay for everything that goes along with taking care of Travis.

And the cost adds up.

“My uncle has worked his whole life on top of being a pastor to make sure Travis’s needs are met. everything that adds up that Medicaid does not cover. He’s worked his whole life away and is still providing and so now that they’re getting older, he doesn’t want to spend his whole life at work,” said Travis’ cousin and Personal Choice Assistant Emilee Blanchett.

Blanchett told News 19 that having the right sized shower is important to keeping him healthy.

”If you don’t keep him clean, it can cause bedsores, it can cause infection. If he can’t clean himself, he deserves to have someone to clean him properly,” said Blanchett.

The plan is to renovate the entire master bathroom, specifically getting rid of the jacuzzi tub and installing a large open shower to better meet the needs of caring for Travis.

Hughes said one man is volunteering his labor and a Georgia flooring company is donating the materials.

But she said they still need just under $4,000 to remove mold and replace the flooring and part of the wall damaged by a water leak.

Click here to donate.