COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Collinsville man was killed in a crash Friday morning in Cherokee County.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened at 4:24 a.m. on Friday, September 16.

Troopers say 47-year-old Christopher Scott Mullins of Collinsville was fatally injured when his Mack tractor trailer left the roadway and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened two miles south of Collinsville on Cherokee County Road 1 near County Road 672.