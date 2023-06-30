DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 40-year-old Collinsville man was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

Authorities say they suspected that Ricky Herndon, 40, of Collinsville had been sharing child pornography on the internet.

A search warrant was executed at Herndon’s home following a joint investigation involving DCSO, Leesburg Police Department, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and the University of Alabama Police Department.

During the search, DCSO said they found digital evidence containing child pornography.

Herndon was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and for being a violent felon possessing a pistol. According to online jail records, he was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Friday afternoon and is still being held there with no bond set.

“This case is another example of the great teamwork and dedication of every agency and organization, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, across the country coming together to combat child pornography,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.

DCSO added that the investigation is ongoing, and more charges against Herndon are possible.