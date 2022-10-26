MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Closing arguments will be presented in the jury trial against Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, the man accused of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018, at the Marshall County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Both the prosecution and defense are expected to deliver final remarks after the trial came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday when the prosecution rested its case. The defense rested its case just seconds later, without calling any witnesses.

Spencer, 57, is charged in the deaths of Marie Martin, her great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018. He faces seven counts of capital murder in the case and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

On Tuesday, a witness walked the jury through dozens of autopsy photos of each of the three victims. Spencer sat through and actively looked at the disturbing autopsy photos of both Marie Martin and Martha Reliford without issue.

When it was time to look at the photos of 7-year-old Colton Lee, Spencer could be seen with his head down, wiping his eyes.

Many of the injuries shown and described by a State Medical Examiner in court matched what Spencer described in his recorded statement to Guntersville Police Investigators. The Medical Examiner testified Colton had been struck several times with a hammer.

On Monday, the jury listened to more than an hour of the recording in which Spencer confessed to the killings and outlined why, how and when he acted, stating he was desperate for money when he decided to rob the two older women.

As for Martin’s 7-year-old great-grandson Colton, Spencer told investigators he regretted killing the little boy, but hit him in the head with a hammer repeatedly until he died.

The jury heard that Spencer voluntarily spoke to police five times after his initial confession, admitting to the killings in every interview.

The trial is expected to resume at 10 a.m. at the Marshall County Courthouse. News 19 investigative reporters will provide the latest updates live from inside the courtroom.

